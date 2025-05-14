North Carolina contractor reports up to 15 new mudslides, landslides after rain

By Kimberly King

Click here for updates on this story

BAT CAVE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Local excavator and WNC Hero Jake Jarvis has not stopped working in Bat Cave since rounds of rain overnight caused additional mud and landslides.

“People are heartbroken. They’re stressed,” said Jarvis, who has worked on homes, ensuring their foundations remain secure after more erosion.

Jarvis had two crews working at seven locations on Tuesday. He estimated up to 15 area slides, largely in areas that experienced landslides from Hurricane Helene.

“Everything is loose from Helene still, and it piled up, and it’s like a big sponge sitting there,” Jarvis said. “Every time we have two days of rain, that sponge gets heavier and heavier, and something’s got to give. There are so many slopes that are still unstable.”

5 nurses who work on the same floor have brain tumors; hospital investigating At the top of Jarvis’s list is helping a Bat Cave homeowner whom he helped after Helene. The home sits at the top of a steep slope overlooking the Rocky Broad River in Bat Cave.

Overnight, Jarvis said, the home’s concrete deck foundation pulled away from the home’s foundation due to soil erosion underneath. The deck is hanging at an angle off the ridge and Jarvis said the home’s foundation is exposed.

He plans to get to the property and stabilize the erosion underneath to try and bring the owner some peace of mind.

Jarvis has also helped Craig and Michelle Aubert, who live in Bat Cave. Michelle’s mother’s property also experienced more erosion overnight. Jarvis dug out six feet of mud off a former Helene slide that came down onto the family’s property after Monday night’s rains.

“That’s all sediment off Highway 9 there,” said Craig Aubert, standing on his mother-in-law’s property.

“Imagine all these other people in the area that have landslides on their property and the erosion,” Michelle Aubert said. “Jake is working on many people’s homes today.”

The couple spoke out because of Jarvis’s continuous work since Helene hit in September 2024. He has become a local hero to Bat Cave residents, working at no charge for the owners. Jarvis relies on donations to cover his crew and labor costs to help the community.

“It’s tough,” said Jarvis of the heavy rains that happened overnight Monday. “It’s tough on us. It’s tough on everybody here.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.