‘He’s still a child’: Mom of boy who was allegedly attacked by Florida substitute teacher speaks out

By Spencer Tracy

Click here for updates on this story

ST. CLOUD, Florida (WESH) — A mother of a child at Neptune Elementary said her son came home with scratches and bruises on his neck and shoulders.

An Osceola County substitute teacher has been arrested and charged with child abuse in a late April incident at an elementary school.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, Casmore Shaw, 71, is charged with child abuse — simple assault or battery.

Shaw appeared before a judge Tuesday in Osceola County.

Police say Shaw, a long-term substitute at Neptune Elementary School, physically lifted the child by the shirt collar and threw him after the student accidentally knocked over a box of crayons.

Ketsey Rivera tells WESH 2 it was her 8-year-old son.

“At some point, I didn’t know if I wanted to cry or scream or be mad,” Ketsy Rivera said. “At this point, I give my child to a teacher to protect, not abuse him.”

Initially hesitant to press charges due to her son’s behavioral issues, Rivera said she changed her mind after seeing the extent of his injuries.

“It doesn’t matter what symptoms he has — he’s still a child,” she said.

Shaw is charged with child abuse. During his first court appearance, a judge set his bond at $2,500 and ordered no contact with any minors, unless they are related to him.

According to police, Shaw admitted to grabbing the student but said he was not angry and did not intend to cause harm.

The Osceola County School District said Shaw is no longer employed at Neptune Elementary.

Shaw previously ran for an Osceola County school board seat in 2020 and has a long history of public service, according to his campaign biography.

Rivera says she wants justice for her son.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.