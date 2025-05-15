Los Angeles couple arrested for allegedly blocking immigration agents with cars

By Lesley Marin

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — A South LA couple faces federal charges for allegedly trying to block immigration agents during an operation on Feb. 28.

Aerial footage from the day shows groups of people protesting as federal immigration agents served search warrants across Los Angeles. The Department of Justice claims Gustavo Torres, 28, and Kiara Jaime-Flores, 34, used their car to chase and block immigration agents during the operation.

Immigrant rights advocates called their arrests intimidation.

“We know that throughout the history of this country anyone that has stood up for racial justice, social justice has been a target,” advocate Ron Gochez said.

Gochez, a high school teacher, is part of the Union del Barrio. The group shows up to immigration raids, alerts community members and informs people of their rights.

“We do not impede. We do not obstruct,” Gochez said. “We do everything legally but its not above the Trump administration to lie.”

Court documents outlined Torres’ reasoning for blocking the federal agents during an interview for the investigation.

“We thought that it’d be a good idea,” Torres said, according to the DOJ. “If it was immigration, they were taking someone’s family member unjustified. Well, me and my girlfriend, the first instinct was, well, to block the cars.”

The couple is being charged with conspiracy to impede or injure officers. If convicted, they face a maximum sentence of six years in federal prison.

The arrests come as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said agents arrested 239 undocumented immigrants last week. ICE released photos of four suspects who allegedly committed dangerous crimes including manslaughter, aggravated rape and vehicle theft.

