New video shows missing Georgia woman in Santa Cruz before last sighting

By Ricardo Tovar

Click here for updates on this story

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSBW) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has released a new video in hopes of aiding the search for a missing Georgia woman who was last seen in late April.

Tiffany Slaton, of Jeffersonville, Georgia, was camping alone in the Shaver Lake/Huntington Lake area on April 20, 2025. The last confirmed sighting of her was by a citizen who reported seeing her on April 24 near the old Cressman’s General Store.

Slaton’s parents stated that their daughter remained in contact with her family throughout the trip. However, after not hearing from her following April 20, they filed a missing persons report on April 29.

A newly released video from the sheriff’s office on Monday shows Slaton having a friendly conversation while riding her bike in Santa Cruz on April 8. Her last reported sighting occurred later in Fresno County.

Tiffany embarked on her trip with a green/gray-colored tent, a blue-and-black “Lectric” brand electric bicycle, and a red stroller. None of these items have been located.

She is described as a 27-year-old woman with black hair, brown eyes, weighing 125 pounds, and standing 5’10”.

On Saturday, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office scaled back its active search for Slaton. They had covered 600 square miles over five consecutive days but found no evidence related to her disappearance.

“Although the SAR operation has been scaled back, the Sheriff’s Office is not stopping its search for Slaton. As more leads come in, we continue to investigate,” stated the sheriff’s office.

Detectives are urging the public to come forward with any video or information about Slaton from around April 24. They believe she may have traveled along Auberry Road and passed Pine Ridge School to access Highway 168.

If you have any information or sightings, please contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111, referencing case number 25-4458.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.