Father’s ex-girlfriend charged in death of 5-year-old daughter

By Michaela Springer

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WISH) — The ex-girlfriend of an Indianapolis man accused of strangling his 5-year-old daughter to death has been charged for failing to report the abuse as it happened.

Zachary Arnold, 41, was arrested Monday after his daughter, Zara Arnold, was found dead at a home in the 200 block of North Lasalle Street just north of Washington Street.

Police at the scene noted in a probable cause affidavit the girl was cold to the touch, had several bruises, and had dried blood on her face and shirt. A coroner determined her cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head.

Detectives said in the court filing that at least seven DCS reports had been made concerning Zara Arnold’s welfare. Two 911 calls from Zara Arnold’s mother on May 11 also expressed fears that Zachary Arnold had strangled the girl.

When Zachary Arnold spoke with police, he eventually admitted to strangling the girl at least three times the night before. He discussed abusing the 5-year-old in other ways, like smacking her with an open palm or holding her down while strangling her.

He also shifted the blame to his ex-girlfriend, 30-year-old Andrea Lopez-Figueroa, saying she “drove him” to hurt the child.

Lopez-Figueroa also spoke with detectives after the girl’s death.

She told police she and Zachary Arnold had been fighting the day before Zara Arnold’s death. During the argument, Zachary Arnold told his ex “he was going to kill her, but then stated ‘hurt’ her,” in reference to his daughter.

The ex-girlfriend told investigators the fight happened over the phone. After several hours of fighting, Lopez-Figueroa said she received photos of Zara Arnold “foaming at the mouth” and messages from Zachary Arnold threatening to kill her.

Lopez-Figueroa told detectives in a second interview she “told him don’t hurt Zara and to hurt her instead.” She also admitted to police she knew she should have called 911, but didn’t due to her fear of Zachary Arnold.

Prosecutors filed charges against Lopez-Figueroa for assisting a criminal and failure to report Thursday morning. No arrests have been made.

Zachary Arnold was due in court for an initial hearing at 9 a.m. Thursday.

According to News 8’s Hernan Gutierrez, Zachary Arnold in the hearing claimed Lopez-Figueroa was still his girlfriend. When interviewed by police, Lopez-Figueroa said during her hourslong fight with Zachary Arnold that she told him she thought she needed to be single and needed time to think. He reportedly became argumentative and frustrated in response.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a post-hearing presser that he anticipates more serious charges to be filed against other people involved in this case, and says “this is certainly not the end of the investigation.”

“For us as prosecutors, these are the most difficult types of cases, because you are dealing with those who can’t stand up for themselves,” Mears added. “What is alleged is that this child had to suffer a great deal before she passed away.”

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey spoke alongside Mears, remarking that this is a case that tests the limits of humanity.

“Zara endured pain no one should ever know; her suffering was unimaginable. Though we cannot undo the horrors she experiences, we are here to say loudly and clearly that her life mattered, her voice matters, and her story matters.”

Help is available for victims of domestic violence. Below is a list of suggested resources on the Domestic Violence Network website: National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788 National Domestic Violence Hotline en español: 800-799-7233 o texto “START” al 88788 Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence: 24-hour hotline available at 800-332-7385 Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking La Plaza Indy The Julian Center Indiana Child Abuse Hotline: 800-800-5556 National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-4673

