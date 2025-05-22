First-of-its-kind center in Maryland serves as ‘gym’ to improve brain health

By Jennifer Franciotti

COLUMBIA, Maryland (WBAL) — A new, first-of-its-kind facility is now open in Howard County that focuses on improving the way brains function.

The new Brain Balance Center on Rumsey Road in Columbia is the first of its kind in Maryland — think of it like a gym for the brain.

“Brain Balance is a nonmedical holistic approach to brain health,” said Beth Snow, the executive director of Brain Balance of Greater Baltimore. “We’re looking at building the brain from developmental reflexes to sensory integration to body awareness, and then also just making people more available to learning, especially focus and attention.”

Brain Balance is part of a national program that works to strengthen brain connectivity in adults and children, making positive changes in mood, memory, social skills, problem-solving and self-motivation.

“Developing new neural pathways and making the brain stronger and more efficient,” Snow told 11 News.

The center also offers help for symptoms of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and visual, auditory and sensory processing disorders. It uses passive stimulation to help build and strengthen neural pathways with glasses that provide visual stimulation and a fragrance for olfactory senses.

“The two wristbands, the one that’s on her wrist as well as her ankle, are currently vibrating, so it’s activating those tactile senses,” said Phillip Foster, a brain balance development coach. “These activate different areas of the brain in order to integrate all the different exercises that we use in the program.”

The Brain Balance Center works with children as young as 4 who can come in three times a week. Adults come in once a week, and they’re all given at-home exercises to perform.

The center is already seeing positive results with clients, including improved mental health.

“Each brain is like a gift to unwrap, and so, each time we meet someone, we have the chance to help them be themselves and be their best selves,” Snow told 11 News.

