Police investigating school fight involving parents who illegally entered campus

By Rob McMillian

RIVERSIDE, California (KABC) — The Riverside Police Department is investigating a fight at a high school that started when they say a group of adults breeched security to enter the campus to get revenge for a family member who was involved in a previous fight.

It happened on Tuesday morning on the campus of King High School in Riverside.

“At some point after (the first fight) ended, one of those students called family members to the school,” said Ofc. Ryan Railsback. “Those members arrived and barged their way in through the office and went directly toward the one student who was fighting with their family member and started another fight.”

Police said two campus supervisors and a student were assaulted during the incident.

“Even when campus staff got there to break it up, they were attacked as well,” said Railsback. “Fortunately, we didn’t have any serious injuries, although one of these students was taken to a hospital, but he’s going to be OK.”

Eyewitness News spoke with the parent of a student on campus who said her primary concern was the breech in security.

“We don’t know if they’re armed, we don’t know who these people are,” said Vanessa Brogdon. “A lockdown should have been called, and that’s my concern.

“I have friends who are teachers here, and my daughter goes here. Nobody knew this occurrence was happening, so everyone is potentially in danger.”

In a notice issued to parents at King High School, staff indicated that the unauthorized adults failed to follow proper check-in procedures.

“We are working with our district leadership to review and strengthen our safety procedures to address situations where individuals refused to follow campus entry protocols,” the statement read.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Riverside Unified School District for comment which provided the following statement:

“As Riverside Unified School District and Martin Luther King High School leadership continue working in close coordination with the Riverside Police Department, we want to provide an update regarding the investigation into yesterday’s incident involving individuals who gained unauthorized access to the building and assaulted staff and a student while on campus.

We are increasing security measures on campus for the remainder of the school year to support a safe and secure environment. Additional personnel will be present, and daily check-ins between school administration, School Resource Officers, and Riverside Police will help ensure continued coordination and vigilance.

We remain fully committed to maintaining a safe and supportive learning environment for all students, staff, and families at Martin Luther King High School.”

Railsback said the adults who entered campus and started the fight are being investigating for trespassing as well as assault.

“To have your family, your adult family, come up and now instigate more violence, that’s completely unacceptable,” he said.

