Virginia Beach seniors roll up their sleeves to pack 10,000+ meals

By Angela Bohon

Click here for updates on this story

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (WTKR) — Inside Westminster-Canterbury, an active senior community in Virginia Beach, more than 75 volunteers spent Tuesday morning measuring, packing, and taping. It’s all part of an effort to send nutritious meal kits to communities around the world that are facing food insecurity.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with Rise Against Hunger,” said Rev. Jenny Spivey, Senior Chaplain at Westminster-Canterbury. “This event brings our community together with purpose, and it’s deeply rewarding to know our efforts help fight hunger on a global scale.”

The meal kits consist of rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables, and a vitamin pack. A Rise Against Hunger representative said it’s normally made into a type of porridge and recipients often add local spices and even fish to it.

This is the fifth year that Westminster-Canterbury volunteers have packed these meals. Last year’s supply went to children in Madagascar. Organizers say this year’s portion will likely go to Kenya or the Philippines and will provide lunches for 47 children for a year.

Volunteers like Dick Binford find the experience truly rewarding.

“This is one of my favorite events. It’s so worthwhile,” he said. “It doesn’t cost us anything but a little bit of our time, but it just means so much to those who end up getting it.”

Rise Against Hungersays volunteers in more than a dozen other cities in Virginia also participate, all in an effort to fight food insecurity globally.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.