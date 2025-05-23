Hit-and-run suspect at large after 2-year-old killed, HPD says

By Lileana Pearson

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A family is experiencing heartbreak in southwest Houston, after police say a 2-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run.

The little girl’s family says her name was Egypt, and the person who hit her remains a mystery.

The apartment complex where 2-year-old Egypt was fatally injured is quiet on Thursday, but Wednesday night had a flurry of activity as police tried to unravel what happened.

According to Houston police, officers were first called to the apartment complex on Ocee Street around 6 p.m. Wednesday after reports that several men were walking around with guns. When they got there, they learned a child had also been involved in a hit-and-run.

ABC13 spoke to Egypt’s mother and brother. The mother said they called 911 after finding Egypt in the parking lot. After waiting, they felt the ambulance was taking too long to arrive, so they drove her to the hospital in her mother’s car as her father did CPR in the back seat. It was too late.

A new release from police said Egypt’s injuries were consistent with those of a crash.

Egypt’s brother said after the incident, family members were asking if anyone saw or knew anything, but when no one had answers, a family member pulled a gun, prompting the call to police.

“It breaks my heart because I have an almost two-year-old,” complex resident Justin Jones said.

Jones was coming home when he saw investigators at the complex. While he has seen police at the apartment before, he said never for anything like this. Right now, police have not said how the child was hit or who did it, though Jones says cars do speed at the complex.

“I be seeing people driving fast even though there are tons of speed bumps. I don’t know why you would go over a speed bump so fast,” Jones said.

Police have not revealed a person or car of interest, or if any charges have been pressed. Eyewitness News knows detectives learned the child was outside with a family member, who ran inside to grab a forgotten item, and when they came back, the child had been hit.

