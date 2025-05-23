Med spa owner arrested for illegally injecting 3 women with Botox

By Luke Jones

Click here for updates on this story

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Houston police have arrested another woman for performing Botox injections without the proper medical credentials.

Sandra Rodriguez Flores was arrested Wednesday at Bella Skin Care in Greenspoint. Police say she injected three women with Botox in March, but it’s unclear how police learned about the procedures.

One of the women named in court documents said only Rodriguez Flores wasn’t licensed when police called her on Wednesday.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said one of her eyebrows was arched for several hours after the injection.

On Bella Skin Care’s Facebook page, Rodriguez Flores claims to be “nurse certified,” and the former patient told Eyewitness News she saw what appeared to be nursing certificates on display at her office.

In April, Houston police arrested two women for operating a med spa in west Houston without a license.

A former patient of one of the women, Hanan Ali, said she left her badly disfigured after puncturing a nerve during a Botox injection.

“I wasn’t able to look at myself in the mirror. I really looked like a monster,” Diana Lehaf told Eyewitness News in April.

Real doctors are urging prospective patients to vet prospective doctors and nurses.

You can look up a doctor’s license on the Texas Medical Board website: profile.tmb.state.tx.us/Search.aspx?b6d9f0d7-e257-4ef4-934b-1daae506b38e

The Texas Board of Nursing also maintains a similar database: txbn.boardsofnursing.org/licenselookup

“Buyer beware if the price seems too good or the deal seems too good. Really check out the credentials of the person you’re going to,” Dr. Craig Teller, a cosmetic dermatologist, said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.