Two women charged with animal cruelty, after dozens of dead horses found

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, California (KCRA) — Two people are facing animal cruelty charges after dozens of dead animals were found on properties in Clements.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney held a press conference on Thursday with an update on the case.

After more than 50 dead horses were found on a property, many animal lovers have been closely following the case and investigation.

After a long wait and a multi-agency investigation, two arrests have been made.

“As a cornerstone of America’s agricultural heartland, San Joaquin County will not tolerate animal cruelty in any form. This is a promise we uphold with unwavering resolve to strengthen our fight. We’re launching the San Joaquin County Animal Cruelty Coalition, partnering with the San Joaquin County Animal Control, the San Joaquin County Farm Bureau, the Animal Protection League, and others to educate and ensure that there is accountability for animal cruelty,” said the county’s District Attorney, Ron Freitas.

This comes after deputies served a search warrant at multiple properties in Clements, where they found dead and malnourished animals.

Justine Fitzhenry and Jan Johnson are facing a list of charges.

Jan Johnson faces 23 felony charges and 17 misdemeanors. The 23 felony counts include 20 counts of animal cruelty, three counts of illegal firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Johnson has 17 counts tied to animal neglect and cockfighting.

Justine Fitzhenry is charged with three felony counts and one misdemeanor count, all relating to animal cruelty.

“With the combination of these charges, Justine Fitzhenry is facing more than four years in prison and because of the felony charges, Jan Johnson is facing more than 25 years in prison,” Freitas said.

