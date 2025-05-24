10 adults, 8 children escape safely after foundation of home collapses

By KTBS News Staff

CLOUTIERVILLE, Louisiana (KTBS) — It was a frightening situation Saturday morning for more than a dozen people living in a home in Natchitoches Parish when the foundation of their home collapsed.

About 7:15, deputies along with multiple units from Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #1 and EMS from Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, responded to the 900 block of LA Highway 495 in Cloutierville according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

First responders discovered that 18 individuals were living in the home—10 adults and 8 children. Fortunately, nobody was hurt. A 28-year-old pregnant woman was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center as a precaution.

Initial assessments by deputies indicate that the rear foundation of the residence, which was constructed over an embankment, had gradually weakened over time, ultimately leading to the collapse. The home is owned by Columbus and Kathy LaCour. SWEPCO utility crews were also dispatched to the scene to disconnect electrical service to the residence as a safety precaution.

