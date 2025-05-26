Bear safely captured after roaming around Utah neighborhood

By Spencer Burt

HEBER CITY, Utah (KSTU) — Residents of an apartment complex in Heber had an unusual guest on Saturday.

Heber City Police said a bear was spotted near the pool at Wingpointe Apartments. They said it ran across Highway 40 toward the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office and Heber Valley Hospital. It was later spotted at the “On The Run” gas station, and then at the Royal Coachman.

Police officers “treed” the bear, and members of the Utah Department of Natural Resources safely tranquilized and captured it.

The DNR later confirmed to FOX 13 that the bear, although brown in color, was of the black bear species. They said it will be relocated to a habitat further up in the mountains Sunday night.

The DNR/Division of Wildlife Resources shares tips on staying safe in black bear country on their website.

