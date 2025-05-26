Body camera footage released of Sacramento officers shooting suspect

By Brandon Downs

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — Body camera footage of Sacramento officers shooting and wounding a suspect near Jibboom Street earlier this month was released on Saturday.

Shortly before noon on May 2, police responded to a report of a domestic violence incident involving a person with a weapon. The caller reported the suspect threw a knife at him, tried to molest him and stole his property. The caller also said the suspect had the caller’s BB gun.

The suspect was then identified as 37-year-old Johnny Balcorta of Sacramento. Police said he had a no-bail warrant out for his arrest for possession of a controlled substance.

When police arrived, Balcorta took off on foot with what police said appeared to be a firearm in his hand.

But officers lost sight of Balcorta near the waterline near Matsui Park. Shortly after, Balcorta was seen with a gun to his head, the police department said.

A large perimeter was established while outside agencies and crisis negotiations responded to the scene.

For about 30 minutes, police said they made PA announcements, calling for Balcorta to surrender peacefully.

After an hour of PA announcements, the suspect was seen again and ran from officers, police said. He was given commands to stop, but did not.

A K-9 was deployed, and as the dog reached the suspect, police said they could see a gun in Balcorta’s hand.

Police said Balcorta turned toward officers with the gun in his hand, at which point officers gave commands to drop the weapon, police said.

After police said Balcorta refused to follow commands, police said two officers fired their weapons. At the same time, police said less-lethal bean bag rounds were also used.

The suspect then could be seen hitting the K-9 with the firearm before he was detained by officers, police said.

Balcorta suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital after receiving treatment at the scene. He was later booked into jail on multiple charges.

Two imitation firearms were recovered at the scene, police said

The incident remains under investigation.

The entire video can be viewed on the Sacramento Police Department’s Facebook page. Viewer discretion advised.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.