Teen baker from South Jersey spreading joy with sweet treats

By Wakisha Bailey

BUCKS COUNTY, New Jersey (KYW) — As families across the region fire up their grills to kick off the summer, one Bucks County teen believes no celebration is complete without dessert.

Nikki Ladd is a 15-year-old self-taught baker who’s turning her passion for pastries into a purpose.

Between school, homework, and extracurriculars, Nikki finds time to whip up custom cupcakes, cookies, and cakes — all from her family’s kitchen. But it’s what she does with the profits that makes her story especially sweet.

“I wanted to do something more than just sell sweets,” she said. “So I decided to donate a portion of every order to organizations that help families in need.”

Her mission? To sell baked goods to help out her school clubs.

From pop-up stands at local events to custom orders on Instagram, the teen entrepreneur is proving that small businesses can have a big heart.

And for her growing list of loyal customers, it’s not just about the baked goods — it’s about supporting a cause that’s just as rich in kindness as it is in flavor.

