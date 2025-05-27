Japan Video and Media in San Francisco Japantown closing its doors after more than 40 years

By Amanda Hari

Click here for updates on this story

SAN FRANCISCO, California (KPIX) — A popular San Francisco business is getting ready to shut its doors for good.

Japan Video and Media has been around for more than 40 years, 37 of those have been at the Japan Center Mall.

“I used to come here all the time as a kid,” Miguel Tanato said. “I’m like 34 now.”

Miguel Tanato said he never expected to walk by and see a large sign with red letters spelling out, “closing sale.”

“Realizing that it was closing, I was like ‘I should take one last look around’,” Tanato told KPIX.

As he looked through the shelves one last time, he remembered just how significant it was to have exposure to these types of films in the 90s and early 2000s as an Asian kid growing up in San Francisco.

“This was a way for me to access a lot of Japanese media when it wasn’t easily accessible,” said Tanato.

He went to Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory school, less than a half mile away. He would often walk to the mall and browse the store after school.

“The stores that I grew up with, getting to know the owners, and everything, they’re going away,” said Tanato. “Things are changing. Change is neither good nor bad, you know, it is what it is.”

The owner, Takeshi Onishi, didn’t want to do an interview, but said the store is closing because he’s retiring.

While the employees understand the decision, they’re still feeling the loss.

“I’m still trying not to cry to be honest,” Maria Suwabe said. “It’s a lot of memories.”

Suwabe has worked at the store for 25 years. She spent the last few days saying goodbye to customers.

“They’re coming from Los Angeles, New York. Today, there was a convention in San Jose, and they’re coming all the way from San Jose to support,” Suwabe said.

Japan Video is a San Francisco legacy business, in its application it stated the goal was to open a store that introduces and promotes Japanese culture.

Suwabe said it’s done that well.

“It’s a bridge between the two countries,” she said.

CBS News Bay Area asked if it’s possible for something else to fill the void.

“I don’t think so,” Suwabe responded.

Tanato said he’s disappointed to see the shop go, but still optimistic about the future of the area.

“I’m kind of excited for what is to come with the revitalization of Japantown, but at the same time I’m kind of sad to see one of the last remnants of old Japantown go,” Tanato said.

The store is expected to close on May 27.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.