Student Services Shine at HCC: A Beacon of Support, Equity, and Empowerment

May 27, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston Community College (HCC) is more than just a gateway to higher education — it is a dynamic engine of support, compassion, and empowerment. And nowhere is that more evident than in the work of the HCC Student Services Department, a team of dedicated professionals who serve as the heartbeat of student success.

Recently, HCC Central College President Dr. Butch Herod and Vice President Suzette Brimmer hosted a heartfelt Appreciation Luncheon to celebrate the tireless efforts of this transformative department. Their leadership message was crystal clear: students don’t just deserve access — they deserve advocacy.

“Student Services is where hope becomes action,” said Dr. Herod. “Every question answered, every form processed, and every kind word shared is a step toward a brighter future for our students.”

With a mission to ensure every student is supported from enrollment to graduation, HCC’s Student Services Department offers a wide array of wraparound services designed to meet learners where they are — academically, emotionally, and financially.

📚 Academics & Enrollment Services: A Launchpad for Lifelong Success

Whether it’s registering for classes, exploring transfer options, or preparing for graduation, the Student Services team is a lifeline. Through services like academic advising, dual credit, STEM support, and the Honors College, students are equipped with the tools to thrive in the classroom and beyond.

Tutoring, transfer fairs, and prior learning assessments also help bridge educational gaps, celebrate experiential learning, and create customized academic pathways that reflect the unique journey of every student.

🧠 Emotional & Career Support: Building the Whole Student

“Our students are brilliant and resilient. It’s our job to help them shine,” shared Vice President Suzette Brimmer. “From mental health to career mentorship, we meet students with the resources they need to succeed.”

Counseling services, ability services, and veteran support programs provide a safe space for healing and hope, while career planning and transcript assistance help students pivot from campus to career with confidence.

At HCC, success isn’t just defined by a grade point average — it’s about preparing students for the world and ensuring they have a voice and vision for their future.

💬 Responsive Communication: Help is Just a Call or Click Away

In an age of instant answers, HCC’s Student Services Contact Center is a game changer. Through phone support at 713.718.2000 (Option 1) and the friendly Swoop Chatbot on every HCC webpage, students can get the help they need quickly and efficiently.

Operating Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays until 5 p.m., the team is always just a click or call away — even during the most demanding registration seasons.

🏀🎭 Student Life, Equity & Engagement: Making College Feel Like Home

From rec sports and student clubs to the empowering Minority Male Initiative, HCC’s Student Life division ensures that students aren’t just attending school — they’re building community.

Through inclusive programming, student journalism via the Egalitarian, and events that celebrate diversity and creativity, Student Life helps HCC feel like home, one student voice at a time.

🩺 Health, Safety & Basic Needs: Support that Never Sleeps

Understanding that learning doesn’t happen in a vacuum, HCC provides access to health insurance, drug and alcohol prevention education, and CARES basic needs support. This holistic approach keeps students focused on their goals, not just their struggles.

✊🏾 Equity at the Core: Title IX & Equal Opportunity for All

HCC’s Office of Equal Opportunity and Title IX ensures a campus culture rooted in respect, fairness, and inclusivity. Whether addressing complaints or upholding student conduct standards, equity is not just a policy — it’s a promise.

💡 A Final Word from the Frontlines of Student Success

As the applause faded at the Appreciation Luncheon, the sentiment remained: HCC’s Student Services Department is not just a support unit — it’s a student’s safety net, champion, and compass.

“We don’t just serve students — we believe in them,” Brimmer said proudly. “And that makes all the difference.”

For more information or to connect with Student Services at Houston Community College, visit: hccs.edu/support-services

