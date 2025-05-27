Trustee spent over $1M on vacations, personal expenses

By Garrett Bergquist

COLUMBUS, Indiana (WISH) — Former Columbus Township Trustee Benjamin Jackson spent taxpayer funds on trips to Abu Dhabi and Disney World, according to a state report obtained by News 8.

The new report from the Indiana State Board of Accounts (SBOA) found Jackson began using the township credit card for personal expenses as early as 2016, a direct violation of township policy. Investigators said he spent a little more than $1.1 million on personal expenses from December 2016 until he resigned on Nov. 22 of last year amid the investigation, representing 88% of his office’s total expenses.

Roughly half of that amount was for travel. Investigators said Jackson used the township credit card to pay for 61 trips between 2018 and 2024, including trips to Abu Dhabi, Australia, Steamboat Springs, Colo. and multiple trips to Disney World. That total included paying for flights to Europe for his three adult children, Anna, Grant and Isaac.

The report also reveals Jackson spent the township’s money on coffee machines, electronics, fishing gear and a new backyard deck with an inflatable hot tub. In addition, investigators found Jackson spent nearly $91,000 to cover his children’s college tuition.

SBOA investigators also found beginning in the fall of 2018, Jackson began preparing the checks for credit card statements, a task previously assigned to the township’s accounting clerk. The card’s personal expenses began to balloon after that, rising from nearly $32,000 in 2018 to $138,000 by 2020 and more than $200,000 per year in each of the past two years.

SBOA investigators noted in their report that the township trustee’s office already has internal spending controls. Financial reports are presented to the township board every month and the township clerk is required to be present at board meetings to answer any questions.

Kris Weisner, who became township trustee after Jackson resigned in November, said in a statement to News 8 he has reviewed the SBOA report and has no comment. Weisner said he has reviewed the township’s budget and determined Jackson’s alleged misuse of funds did not involve any funding set aside for public assistance.

SBOA officials have forwarded their report to the attorney general’s office and to the Bartholomew County prosecuting attorney and the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

News 8 reached out to Jackson’s lawyer, however they will not comment at this time.

