Body camera footage captures arrest of Uber driver who pointed gun at passenger in Miami

By Sheldon Fox, Kevin Boulandier, Jordan Segundo

HOLLYWOOD, Florida (WSVN) — Body camera footage, obtained exclusively by 7News, captures the arrest of an Uber driver who pointed a gun at one of her passengers during a trip in South Florida.

Jennifer Benitez was spotted and stopped several counties away by Port St. Lucie Police who conducted a traffic stop on her.

“Driver, put the window down! Do it now!” said the officer on body camera video. “Step out of the vehicle facing away from me.”

“You’re Jennifer right?” said the officer.

“Yes sir,” said Benitez.

Officers inform her that she has a warrant out for her arrest after she went viral earlier this month for pulling a gun on her Uber customers after a disagreement over directions.

“You understand you have a felony warrant for your arrest?” asked the officer. “Aggravated assault?”

“I have the right to remain silent,” said Benitez.

“I’m just letting you know you have a warrant,” said the officer.

The arrest happened weeks after a Miami-to-Hollywood Uber ride went off the rails with Miami rapper Krissy Celess, whose real name is Kristel Omier.

Video posted to social media shows Benitez repeatedly ordering the passengers to get out of the car, calling 911 and eventually pointing a gun at them.

“I was just thinking about my son,” Omier told 7News a day after the incident.

The victim said she and her friend were exiting the SUV when the raging Benitez, who had already kicked them out and called police, pulled out her pistol.

When asked by 7News if Omier or her friend had threatened Benitez during the ride, Omier said no.

Days after the interview with 7News, Port St Lucie Police caught and cuffed Benitez.

“Hands up,” said the officer in body camera video. “All the way back! Keep moving.”

Officers said Benitez was driving the same SUV seen in the viral social media video.

Police swept and cleared her car before taking her into custody.

“You smell like marijuana. Do you have any on you?” asked the officer.

“You can test me. I have the right to remain silent,” said Benitez.

She remained silent as she was extradited to Broward County and appeared in bond court.

“You’re charged with one count of aggravated assault,” said Broward County Circuit Judge Corey B. Friedman.

Benitez remains locked up in the Broward County Jail.

