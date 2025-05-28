Long Island homeowner finds body in backyard swimming pool

By Carolyn Gusoff

Click here for updates on this story

LONG ISLAND, New York (WCBS) — A Long Island homeowner found a body in his backyard swimming pool as he was opening it for the season Sunday afternoon.

The East Shoreham man rolled back the cover and made the shocking discovery.

Suffolk County Police are investigating and say an autopsy is needed to determine the identity of the victim and cause of death.

Neighbors are trying to make sense of it.

“It’s just so disturbing. You take your pool cover off and… I mean, what if there was young children around or the poor family?” neighbor Sharon Healey said.

“I don’t know why somebody would try to get under the cover, you know? I mean, it just is not a smart thing to do,” neighbor Peter Gawrelek said.

Body may be missing murder suspect, police say Investigators are working to determine if there’s a connection to another mystery that led to a manhunt last fall in the same neighborhood.

Matthew Zoll, 23, was wanted in connection to the stabbing death of his father, Joseph Zoll, in nearby Rocky Point. Police searched the area for weeks in November, but Matthew Zoll was never found.

“We are currently waiting for a DNA analysis to confirm that, but, you know, based again on all of the ancillary evidence that we were able to uncover, we are investigating that strong possibility,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina said.

Police say it appears the body had been in the water for a while.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.