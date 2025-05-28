Over $100,000 in counterfeit cash confiscated in Michigan investigation

By Paula Wethington

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Michigan (WWJ) — A larceny complaint involving counterfeit money in Livingston County, Michigan, eventually resulted in the seizure of over $100,000 in counterfeit currency.

The Michigan State Police, Brighton Post, said in their report that troopers started an investigation March 28 after a complaint from a resident of Brighton Township that someone had paid $800 cash for a drone – only to find that the funds were counterfeit.

Troopers and detectives then learned that possible suspects were making purchases through online marketplaces, then paying counterfeit cash for the items. Other police agencies in Livingston and Oakland counties also are investigating instances of purchases made with counterfeit cash.

A search warrant in the case has resulted in the seizure of over $100,000 in counterfeit money, cell phones and a computer, according to the press release issued Tuesday.

The investigation is continuing. Michigan State Police said they plan to submit a request for charges to the Livingston County Prosecutor’s office.

