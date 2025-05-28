Police unravel large-scale drug operation, seizing cocaine, fentanyl and guns

By KSBY News Staff

ATASCADERO, California (KSBY) — Cocaine and fentanyl were among 12 pounds of narcotics seized following a month-long investigation by the Atascadero Police Department that led to two arrests.

Police say the seizure, done by the department’s Special Enforcement Team (SET), dismantled a large-scale drug distribution operation operating in northern San Luis Obispo County.

“Through extensive investigative efforts, SET detectives developed credible information regarding narcotics trafficking activities based in north San Luis Obispo County. This information led to the issuance of a search warrant for a residence located in the 3400 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles,” police said in a press release.

SET detectives executed the first search warrant with help from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and Paso Robles Police Department on May 20.

Evidence reportedly discovered on that date led investigators to a storage unit on the 3400 block of Park Street in Paso Robles, where another search warrant was executed on May 22, police said.

Police said the following was discovered: 16 grams of cocaine 8.14 pounds of fentanyl 12.2 ounces of methamphetamine 1.2 pounds of heroin Three handguns (one stolen and one replica, police said)

Police say the narcotics discovered total a street value of approximately $178,000.

Edgar Diego Mendoza, 35, and Maria Alvarez Lemus, 36, both of Paso Robles, were arrested on suspicion of multiple charges.

Mendoza was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy, possession of narcotics for sale, possession of methamphetamine for sale, drug enhancements, possession of stolen property and committing a felony while on bail or release. Jail logs show he was being held without bail.

Lemus was arrested on suspicion of Possession of narcotics for sale and conspiracy. Jail logs did not show her in custody as of late Tuesday afternoon.

