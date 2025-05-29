DJ program at school in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood is inspiring kids’ passions

By Marissa Sulek

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A staff member at a school in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood is known for keeping the kids safe during the day — but after school, he is teaching them what it means to be a top-notch DJ.

And his program could be in jeopardy.

It’s not every day that students find their rhythm between school and life. But Terrion Swell and Isaac Harris — both sixth graders at Parker Community Academy, 6800 S. Stewart Ave. — are on the right track. CBS News Chicago met the boys as they hooked up a Numark Mixtream Pro DJ console.

As the boys got the system going, Robert Blissitt made sure they knew the proper names of the cords they were attaching and the steps to get the system started. Blissitt is a security guard at Parker, but the is much more to students like Terrion and Isaac.

He is their note of inspiration — a DJ mentor they call Mr. B.

Four days a week for two hours after school, Mr. B, a professional DJ himself, teaches students like Terrion and Isaac how to beat-match, mix, and cue on a controller.

The lessons are part of a program sponsored by Youth Guidance. In return, the students get so much more.

“The DJ program is, I think, working because it is transferring over into the classroom,” said Blissitt.

Mr. B said a year ago, Terrion was high-strung and a regular in detention. That’s all changed.

“I had goosebumps the last time I DJ’ed,” Terrion said.

Now, Terrion is more confident and focused, and aceing classes.

“Terrion is not beating on lockers anymore,” said Blissitt. “Terrion is actually, if you ask him, he has become more popular.”

But there is a chance that Mr. B’s DJ program could be cut. The program is possible right now thanks to a state funding grant, but with budget cuts threatening afterschool programs across Chicago, Mr. B’s lessons could be dropped next.

“If anyone is listening to this, this is a program you want to keep in a school — because kids love music already,” said Blissitt.

For Terrion and Isaac, they wouldn’t be in the program if Mr. B didn’t see their potential.

“It’s pretty cool,” said Isaac. “He’s a chill guy. He’s a chill teacher.”

“I’m still learning, yeah,” added Terrion. “I’ve only been here for like a year and half, I believe.”

And the boys’ eagerness to learn is the perfect mix to keep the beat going.

“Sometimes, we’ve got to reach out on the other side, and see who they really are outside of the books,” said Blissitt.

Terrion and Isaac will perform Wednesday night in front of hundreds at the Youth Guidance Gala. Mr. B said there are a dozen other students who want to participate in his afterschool program too.

