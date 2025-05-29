Firefighters dispatched to wreck involving large alligator

By Shannon Delcambre & Lynne Keenum

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Alabama (WVTM) — First responders in one part of Montgomery County were dispatched to an unusual call on Friday.

Firefighters with the Waugh-Mt. Meigs Fire and Rescue were called around 3:20 a.m. to a wreck scene involving a vehicle and a large alligator, according to a social media post.

It happened at Wares Ferry Road and Edna Brake Lucas Drive.

The gator measured eight feet long, according to the fire department.

“Vehicle 1, 8-foot gator 0,” stated the fire department’s post.

The driver was heading toward Interstate 85 when they hit the alligator in the road.

The driver had minor injuries but their vehicle was totaled.

The alligator died at the scene.

