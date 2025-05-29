Man leads state troopers on 140 mph chase, crashes with 1,400 illegal THC vapes in trunk

By Madison Monroe Adams

PUNTA GORDA, Florida (WBBH) — A 22-year-old man is accused of leading state troopers on a high-speed chase at speeds of 140 miles per hour for 30 miles.

Troopers said they tried to pull over Jorge Montero, who was driving a Mercedes on I-75 in Punta Gorda.

During the pursuit, troopers say Montero got off I-75 at the Harborview Road exit, sped through a school zone, and drove so recklessly that innocent drivers had to swerve onto the shoulder to avoid being hit.

Troopers said Montero then got back on I-75.

The chase ended when Montero exited the interstate in Sarasota County near Venice and crashed into a pickup truck at the intersection of Laurel Road and Knights Trail.

But Montero didn’t stop there. According to FHP, he fled into the nearby woods, a K-9 had to bite Montero’s leg to bring him into custody.

When troopers searched Montero’s car, they found a loaded handgun on the front seat, a wad of cash, and roughly 1,400 illegal THC vape cartridges in the trunk.

Montero was arrested and booked into the Charlotte County Jail, where he now faces a long list of charges, including drug trafficking. He has pleaded not guilty.

Montero also had a suspended license.

