New bodycam video reveals shocking leg discovery in first date murder trial

By Mariana La Roche

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Previously unreleased body camera footage from a Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy was shown in court Wednesday during the trial of Maxwell Anderson, who is charged with killing Sade Robinson after their first date.

The footage captured the initial police response after witnesses discovered a severed leg. Osyrus Terrell, who found the remains, testified about the discovery.

“At first we thought it was a mannequin leg, but then we got a closer look and realized what it really was,” Terrell said on the stand. When asked how that made him feel, he responded, “It’s hard to say even now. I don’t think it’s really hit me.”

The body camera evidence is part of what prosecutors call “voluminous evidence” against Anderson, which includes surveillance video and cellphone records.

Investigators revealed they have still not recovered Robinson’s head.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.