Officers return heirloom jewelry to domestic violence victim after ex allegedly burglarizes her home

By Stella Girkins

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (KRDO) — A domestic violence victim was reunited with important family heirloom jewelry after her ex allegedly burglarized her home, all thanks to heroic efforts by two member of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

According to CSPD, the victim contacted Officers Travis Flores and Nick Recore of the Stetson Hills Division Day Shift on Sunday, May 18, 2025. She reported that her ex-partner burglarized her home and took her family heirloom jewelry, which had both significant monetary and sentimental value.

Officers Flores and Recore started an investigation and were able to gather enough evidence to arrest the suspect and conduct a search of his home the very next day. During the search, officers recovered almost everything that was stolen from the victim, including her cherished heirloom jewelry.

Officers Flores and Recore say they had the privilege of returning the meaningful items to the victim. They say she was brought to tears upon being reunited with the items and expressed heartfelt gratitude for the officers’ compassion and attentiveness.

In a post on social media, CSPD commended Officers Flores and Recore for their exceptional work, writing, “Their commitment not only led to the recovery of invaluable property and the apprehension of the suspect, but also brought a sense of justice and peace to the victim during a deeply personal and difficult time.”

