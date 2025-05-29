Once given ‘1% chance’ to recover, Raleigh man still fighting traumatic brain injury

By Flynn Snyder, WRAL reporter

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WRAL) — A young man from Raleigh has had a long 11 months in coming back from a traumatic brain injury.

John Walter, 19, was in a coma in WakeMed’s intensive care unit for weeks following the June 18 crash on Falls River Drive in a north Raleigh neighborhood.

Walter was one of several patients celebrated by WakeMed on Thursday in a recognition of those who overcame life-altering injuries thanks to their medical teams. His perseverance is a fitting tribute during National Trauma Awareness Month.

Walter stood at the podium alongside his father, Rob Walter. Rob said John is continuing to make progress and is now reflecting on recovery. John briefly spoke into the mic, saying “thank you” to his nurses and doctors.

Rob talked about the constant visits to WakeMed and working through physical therapy while building relationships with medical staff. Rob said John wasn’t supposed to get this far.

“He wasn’t supposed to make it,” Rob said. “They gave him a 1% chance to live on June 26 and here we are a year later in the same lobby I walked through thousands of times. It hits a lot different today.”

Rob said John keeps an upbeat attitude and fights through the tough days with hope. That’s inspiring to family and those around John.

“We’re kind of playing with house money,” Rob said. “We weren’t supposed to have him, but here he is. Throughout this whole thing, he’s had a smile on his face. He’s super happy. His energy is infectious to me.”

