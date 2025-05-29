‘There was a humongous pig,’ Residents battle feral hog problem in Palm Coast

By Pamela Comme

FLAGLER COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — A quiet Flagler County neighborhood has become ground zero for an invasion of feral hogs tearing up lawns, gardens, and even personal property.

“Look at this here. They were going this far,” said Richard Sagala, pointing to deep holes in his front yard. He explained that a ditch in front of his home, once the usual stomping ground for the hogs, has now become a pathway deeper into his property.

The hogs struck again Sunday, prompting Sagala to take action. By Tuesday, he had spent $3,000 to install a fence in hopes of stopping the destruction.

“Put the fence up yesterday,” he said. “To save the property here.”

His wife, Pamela Sagala, believes new development is to blame.

“You’re displacing wildlife,” she said. “Where are they going to go? They’re going to go into the city because there’s more food.”

But the city responded, “This area backs up to conservation land that is protected. As such, there is no indication that development is contributing to hog activity in this location.”

The Sagalas don’t buy it.

“They weren’t here for 20 years,” Pamela said. “Now, all of a sudden, US-1 has, I think, over 2,000 homes that were built. Where is all that wildlife going?”

According to the county’s hog tracker, there have been hundreds of hog sightings in the last couple of months. The city suggests using scent-based deterrents to keep them away.

“Homeowners can explore humane deterrents to discourage wildlife from entering their property,” said a City of Palm Coast spokesperson. “Methods such as red pepper flakes, garlic, and other scent-based deterrents may be effective in altering hog behavior over time. Consistent use of these deterrents is necessary, as wild hogs will continue to return to areas where they feel safe and comfortable.”

Some neighbors chase or scare the hogs off because they can’t bear the thought of standing by while wild hogs tear their yards apart.

The Sagalas have reached out to the city for help removing the hogs. A city spokesperson said that is not a service the city provides. Animal Control Officers are not certified or equipped to trap feral hogs.

However, they do offer residents a list of state-registered trappers and local resources they may contact to help address this type of wildlife nuisance. A searchable list is available through the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s website app.myfwc.com/HGM/NWT/NWTSearch.aspx.

Residents who live within a homeowner’s association or under a property management company are also encouraged to contact their representatives, as efforts to manage the situation may already be underway.

