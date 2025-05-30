Kansas Department of Corrections says “dangerous” inmate missing, walked away from work release duty in Johnson County

By JoBeth Davis

Click here for updates on this story

NEW CENTURY, Kan. (KMBC) — An inmate is missing from a minimum-security work release facility in Johnson County and is considered an escapee, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Authorities are searching for Anthony Mansfield, 36.

He is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs around 185 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said Mansfield failed to report to work Wednesday and did not return to the facility that night.

He was placed on “escape status” at 10 p.m.

Mansfield was convicted in Johnson County on property crimes, including criminal damage. He was given an eight-month sentence to be served at the Johnson County Department of Corrections Adult Release Center at New Century.

JCDOC-ARC is a minimum-custody work release center. Inmates are housed at this location and work off-site per an agreement between the KDOC and JCDOC.

Authorities said Mansfield did not report to his job Wednesday, and did not return to the ARC Wednesday night.

“Surprisingly, this is not uncommon. You want the low-level offenders to get a chance at rehabilitation, and that’s the system is as geared towards rehabilitation,” said Henry Service, a criminal defense attorney with no involvement in Mansfield’s case. “But often, you’re dealing with flawed people, and these people make the same poor choices that got them in jail in the first place.”

“Jail officials are making a best guess at who would be eligible for the program and who would do well in the program. Sometimes they get it right, sometimes they get it wrong,” Service said.

Authorities said Mansfield should be considered dangerous.

Service also said Mansfield will almost certainly be caught and face more serious prison time for his escape.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with black designs, a black long-sleeved undershirt, stonewashed jeans, brown boots, and a brown baseball cap, authorities said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.