Sinkhole swallows small Ventura parking lot near construction site



KCAL, KCBS, TRON ELLIOTT, CNN

By Matthew Rodriguez

Click here for updates on this story

VENTURA, California (KCAL) — A massive sinkhole swallowed part of a small parking lot near a construction site in Ventura.

The sinkhole occurred at the intersection of E. Front Street and S. Kalorama Street, across the street from The Wharf shopping center.

It swallowed a few older cars parked in the lot. Ventura city officials said the construction site was for a new mutli-family apartment complex.

Inspectors red-tagged a nearby residence and a commercial property out of an abundance of caution.

“City staff are working closely with construction engineers to evaluate the situation and determine appropriate repairs and potential temporary measures to prevent further damage,” officials wrote in a statement. “There is no current threat to life safety, and the City is committed to keeping as many businesses open and operational as possible during this time.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.