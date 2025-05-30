Video shows animal rescue worker in Costa Mesa dragging dog by its leash down a sidewalk

By KABC Staff

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) — Disturbing video shows a Costa Mesa animal rescue employee apparently dragging a limp dog down the sidewalk by its leash.

The video was captured Thursday morning by a witness in their car.

The footage shows the dog walker, who works at the Priceless Pets Rescue, pulling the dog as it laid motionless.

In a statement, Priceless Pets called the video “absolutely unacceptable,” and said they’re taking immediate action to address the matter.

“Additionally, we are reinforcing our protocols and retraining efforts across all adoption centers to ensure our expectations are clearly understood and upheld at every level,” read the statement.

The Costa Mesa Police Department told Eyewitness News it’s been made aware of the video.

