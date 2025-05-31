Academy’s 2nd suicide in one month confirmed by law enforcement

By Dean Hensley, Marisa Sardonia & Jennifer Emert

WEAVERVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Law enforcement officials have confirmed with News 13 that there has been another suicide at Asheville Academy. The latest incident involves a 12-year-old girl.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is on-site and working with the Buncombe County Department of Social Services and the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office as part of the ongoing investigation.

In a statement to News 13, a NCDHHS spokesperson said the following:

We extend our deepest sympathies to the families, loved ones and communities impacted by the loss of these young lives. NCDHHS is committed to conducting a thorough investigation with our county partners, including the Buncombe County Department of Social Services and Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. Together we will take every appropriate step to ensure the health and well-being of children and youth at Asheville Academy. A NCDHHS spokesperson also confirmed that as of Friday, May 30, there is no NCDHHS order to remove children currently enrolled at Asheville Academy.

Students have been allowed to remain at the facility despite NCDHHS citing in their May 27 letter, “the documented violations indicate that conditions in the facility are found to be detrimental to the health and safety of the clients.”

This is the second suicide in a month at the Weaverville facility, which, according to its website, is “a residential treatment center for girls ages 10-14 and 14-18, on a case-by-case basis.” The facility is located at 530 Upper Flat Creek Road. The previous suicide involved a 13-year-old girl.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the second suicide happened on May 29. The other one occurred on May 3.

“Our hearts are with the families of two young girls at Asheville Academy,” the sheriff’s office statement said, and added that deputies had responded to two suicides at the facility this month.

“We understand that there are many questions. Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is in contact with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the agency that regulates the facility,” the statement said. The statement also said the sheriff’s office’s priority is “ensuring the families have everything they need.”

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) opened a survey by the Division of Health Service Regulation on May 8 after the reported suicide of a 13-year-old girl on May 3.

On Wednesday, May 28, NCDHHS said all admissions to Asheville Academy must be suspended, effective immediately. This came after the department found that Wilderness Training & Consulting, LLC was operating the school in violation of several statutes related to mental health service licensing rules.

In a letter from the Mental Health Licensure & Certification Section of NCDHHS, the state found, “the documented violations indicate that conditions in the facility are found to be detrimental to the health and safety of the clients.”

Wilderness Training & Consulting LLC is also the managing member for the former outdoor wilderness program Trails Carolina, which was shut down by NCDHHS after the death of a 12-year-old boy just 24 hours after his admission to the program in February 2024.

