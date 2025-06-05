1 dead after partial roof collapse in Brooklyn



By Hannah Kliger, Renee Anderson

BROOKLYN, New York (WCBS) — A worker died when a roof partially collapsed Thursday morning in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

The FDNY said it received a call shortly before 9 a.m. for a collapse in the rear of a two-story building at Quentin Road and East 32nd Street in Marine Park.

Chopper 2 flew over the scene, where there were several fire trucks and other emergency vehicles. A steakhouse on the corner could be seen with debris spilling out its front door.

Authorities said three construction workers were doing some renovations at the steakhouse. They were working on the first floor at the rear of the building, installing new refrigeration units when the roof suddenly collapsed. One of the workers, 43, was pinned under a thick slab of concrete.

Emergency responders arrived in less than four minutes.

“They did an excellent job. They actually used the Hurst Tool to pry, to lift up the debris, so we could advance airbags to lift it up more. But that didn’t do the entire job. Rescue 2 came in, along with our special units, for a technical rescue. They used their equipment and managed to get the victim out,” FDNY Brooklyn Borough Commander Joe Duggan said.

He was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition, but despite the fast response he did not survive.

“We had our rescue medics arrive on the scene, a specialty unit that works side by side with fire, rescue and specialty units. They were able to start patient care while the patient was still being extricated,” FDNY Deputy Chief Joe Nocerino said.

One woman said she heard the collapse and the rescue unfold.

“He was screaming very loud, but I was busy, so I didn’t even know what’s going on. I knew that there’s a lot of fire department and ambulance came,” she said.

The Department of Buildings says tit is conducting an investigation. The FDNY says it’s too early to say what caused the collapse of the rear shed that held the mechanical equipment.

New York City’s alert system posted on social media that people should expect delays and road closures in the area.

