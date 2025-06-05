Man accused of killing roommate’s dog because it was ‘mimicking’ him

By Jeff Tavss

Click here for updates on this story

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KSTU) — A West Jordan man was arrested after he stabbed his roommate’s dog to death because he said it was “mimicking” him and was not even an animal, but a robot.

Drake Montgomery, 24, was arrested Tuesday after a fire was reported in Emigration Canyon near Salt Lake City. When Unified Police arrived at the scene, they found that Montgomery had allegedly started the fire to “dispose of the evidence” after he killed the dog, according to the arrest report.

Inside Montgomery’s vehicle trunk, police found the dead dog, along with a shovel, burnt rags and cleaning fluid.

Montgomery claimed the “dog had been mimicking him and causing him significant stress.” He added that the dog “was not real, but rather a robot, as the dog was neuralinked (sic) to him, and he could no longer handle the situation.”

The report said Montgomery punched the dog numerous times and tried to choke it, but when the dog began to fight back, he stabbed it with a kitchen knife.

Montgomery brought the dog’s body to Emigration Canyon and had started a fire that was seen by a witness who called police.

Montgomery faces charges of Torturing an Animal and Arson.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.