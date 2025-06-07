Fire at Greenville ‘Trap Church’ investigated as possible arson

By Amanda Shaw

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WHNS) — Firefighters said a fire that broke out at a condemned property in downtown Greenville known as the “Trap Church” is being investigated as a potential arson.

The building on Woodside Avenue was painted pink as a publicity stunt in 2022 and later condemned in December 2024.

A fire broke out on Friday morning. Angelica Sligh shared a photo of smoke and flames erupting through the church’s windows.

Greenville City Fire and Berea Fire responded to the scene to assist the Parker District Fire Department.

Parker Assistant Fire Chief Todd Milam said they have been conducting training at the building since it is not being used. When crews arrived on scene around 8:30 a.m., Milam said they found fires burning on two floors of the building.

The fire is being investigated as a potential arson. Multiple fires have occurred in different buildings on the property for about a month, Milam said.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

