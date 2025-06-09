Man charged with arson after lighting firework inside North Shore Rivers Casino bathroom

By Caitlyn Scott

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — An employee suffered minor injuries, and a man was taken into custody after a firework was set off inside a bathroom at the Rivers Casino along Pittsburgh’s North Shore.

Rocco Gagliardi with Pennsylvania State Police confirmed to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 in a release that Jeremy Hartman was taken into custody by casino security after he was found inside a closed restaurant attempting to steal various bottles of alcohol valued at up to $4,000.

While he was being escorted to a security holding area inside the casino, Hartman asked officials if he could use the restroom. Police allowed him to do so, which is where he was said to have ignited a commercial-grade firework and placed it into a toilet in the restroom.

Gagliardi said in the release that an employee who was inside the restroom at the time received minor injuries from the explosion. The employee was treated by medical staff and later released.

A search warrant was later executed on a vehicle registered to Hartman, which was located on the fifth floor of the casino parking garage, the release said. The search revealed additional commercial-grade fireworks inside the vehicle.

The Pittsburgh Police Bomb Squad and K-9 Unit responded to the scene and conducted a thorough sweep of the vehicle, confirming it was free of explosives. Both teams also carried out a precautionary search of the casino, which was likewise clear of any explosive devices.

The investigation is currently ongoing with the assistance of the State Police Rivers Gaming Enforcement Unit as well as the Rivers Casino.

Officials said there is no immediate threat to the public at this time.

Hartman is facing several charges, including arson and reckless endangerment.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.