New Japanese lifestyle shop draws crowds to downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — A new Japanese-themed store, Ebisu, has opened in downtown Raleigh, offering authentic Japanese products and unique finds.

Customers were lined up on Hillsborough Street for the grand opening Saturday morning, eager to explore the store’s selection of home goods, snacks, toys, and skincare items.

“I got here at 8 (a.m.) thinking, I better get here a couple hours early because it’s probably going to be a really long line,” said Jennifer Bishop of Raleigh, who was among the first customers.

Bishop wasn’t alone. Dozens of people gathered for a chance to be among the first inside the store, which officially opened at 10 a.m.

“I am so nervous right now, but I’m excited too,” said Sha Lin, Ebisu’s manager about the first day of the store’s operation.

Ebisu, the first of its kind in the area, features about 80% Japanese merchandise and 20% items from other parts of Asia. The store’s shelves are stocked with colorful stationery, unique candies, and quirky household items.

“I know it sounds silly, but the Hello Kitty toilet paper looked kind of neat!” Bishop said with a laugh.

The turnout surprised Lin, who was thrilled to see the community’s enthusiasm.

Saturday’s launch was considered a soft opening, but Lin hopes the buzz will continue, making Ebisu a staple in downtown Raleigh.

