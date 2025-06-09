Some streets in Harbor East that were closed amid fuel leak response reopening

By Tori Yorgey, Greg Ng

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — Roads that were closed through the weekend in Harbor East are reopening Sunday night after the emergency response to last week’s 5,000-gallon diesel fuel leak.

The mayor’s office announced Sunday evening that the Baltimore City Department of Transportation was reopening roads that were closed, as significant progress has been made in the cleanup effort, allowing for the footprint of remaining work to be scaled back.

Roads that were closed were being reopened at 7 p.m. Sunday, including Central Avenue between Lancaster and Point streets.

Harbor Connector operations, which were temporarily disrupted, will resume Monday morning, the mayor’s office said. This includes the previously closed Harbor Connector Route 1 from Maritime Park (Landing 8) to Locust Point (Landing 10) from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., weather permitting, on a 15-minute frequency.

Harbor Connector Routes 2 and 3 will also continue to operate on their normal routes and times.

Service was disrupted on the Baltimore Water Taxi amid the emergency response.

“We understand that this closure impacts our riders, our dedicated service team, and many local businesses that depend on the Harbor Trolley to bring customers to their doors. However, our top priority is the successful cleanup of the spill, and we will do everything necessary to facilitate that. At this time, we do not know if the closure will extend beyond today (Saturday),” president and CEO of the Baltimore Water Taxi, Mike McDaniel, said in a press release.

McDaniel said the expansion of the containment zone impacts the Downtown Loop, Local Line and Fort Line stops, preventing access for vessels. Fells Point, Harbor East, Inner Harbor, Locust Point, Federal Hill, Lighthouse Point and Fort McHenry stops are all temporarily closed.

In an mail to 11 News on Sunday morning, McDaniel said service remained suspended because of a containment boom in place at the Fells Point dock, where a significant portion of the fleet is located.

In part, McDaniel said in his email: “At this time, there is no alternative stop available for the trolley. The closest potential location, Maritime Park (located behind the Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers building), is also adjacent to another storm drain. Although that location doesn’t have a containment boom preventing access, the Unified Command has closed it to vessel traffic to ensure the safety of cleanup efforts, so we cannot operate from there either.”

