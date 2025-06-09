Skip to Content
Tractor-trailer hangs off I-83 bridge in York County

<i>PennDOT District 8 via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Interstate 83 has reopened after closing for a tractor-trailer that was hanging off a bridge in York County on June 8.
By Chloe Keith

    https://www.wgal.com/article/portion-i-83-closed-tractor-trailer-drove-off-road-york-county/65004028 (WGAL) — Interstate 83 has reopened after closing for a tractor-trailer that was hanging off a bridge in York County Sunday evening.

Crews will return to the scene in the morning to assess damage to the bridge, according to a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

A portion of Interstate 83 was closed in York County after a tractor-trailer drove off the road Sunday evening, according to York County dispatch.

The northbound lanes were closed between Market Street and Route 30.

The truck was hanging off the end of a concrete bridge over railroad tracks, according to a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. It was reportedly leaking fuel.

The truck has been cleared from the scene, and crews are responding to assess damage to the bridge.

No injuries were reported.

