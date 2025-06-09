Trial begins for man accused of shooting, killing 2-year-old niece

By Francis Flisiuk

Click here for updates on this story

BIDDEFORD, Maine (WMTW) — The murder trial of Andrew Huber Young is set to begin Monday morning at the York County Courthouse with jury selection.

Huber Young is accused of shooting a gun inside his family home in Wells in May of 2022, killing his 2-year-old niece and injuring his brother and father.

In court documents, police say the shooting involved a stolen gun and followed an argument between Huber Young and his brother over a T-shirt.

Huber Young, 22, is facing charges of intentional, knowing or depraved indifference murder in the shooting death of Octavia Huber Young. He is also charged with two counts each of attempted murder and aggravated assault in the shooting of Mark Evans Young and Ethan Huber Young.

He pleaded guilty to all charges in July of 2022. According to court documents, after the shooting, Huber Young walked into the Wells Police Department and told a dispatcher “I (expletive) up and accidentally shot at my (expletive) family.”

The affidavit also states, “Andrew said he had aimed at Ethan’s chest before shooting, but claimed that he didn’t intend to kill Ethan. He claimed he wanted Ethan’s respect.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.