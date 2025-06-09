Why Canadian tourism to Minnesota is down this year

By David Schuman

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) — The Toronto Blue Jays took on the Twins this weekend, which usually means lots of visitors from our neighbors to the north.

Mike and Zack Tomlenovich flew their dad, Leon, to Minneapolis from Saskatchewan to celebrate his 70th birthday.

“A little unsettled right now, to be perfectly honest, with what’s going on in the world, so weren’t sure we were welcome, but you guys are very nice down here so it was a great time,” Mike Tomlenovich said.

The Explore Minnesota tourism office says U.S.-Canada relations are affecting Canadian travel to Minnesota.

The office says Canadian arrivals from January to April were down 3.5% compared to last year.

“I would think [Canadians] are a little skeptical of coming down here,” Mike Tomlenovich said. “There’s been a lot of talk about traveling Europe, trying other parts of the world just because of the uncertainty in flying down here.”

Canadians who made the trip to see their Jays don’t put much stock in that kind of talk of course, even if they may have heard it.

“We’ve been coming down for 8 years to Texas [where we have property] and that’s not going to change,” said Fern O’Donnell from Manitoba. “We enjoy the people. The people enjoy us. We’ve been welcomed here by lots of people.”

Forrest Parson doesn’t rely on Canadian visitors much at his Hungry Jack Lodge in Grand Marais, but he’s noticed what seems to be giving tourists pause was the exchange rate.

“I think the biggest thing is their dollar’s a little weak right now, so I think that could really impact tourism travel from Canada,” Parson said.

Several visitors told WCCO spending time in the U.S. cost them more than they’d like, although for some that was partially offset by cheaper flights.

Hundreds of thousands of Canadians accounted for more than 55% of Minnesota’s international visitors last year, according to Explore Minnesota.

A recent survey from Explore Minnesota showed the majority of tourism businesses expect fewer Canadian tourists this summer.

