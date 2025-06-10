17-year-old mom of twins defies odds to graduate high school early

By Naja Woods

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — At just 17 years old, Dim’Mya Norman has achieved a major milestone: persevering despite challenges to graduate from high school a year early, while also being a new mother of twins.

The achievement was made possible through her hard work and the support of Indianapolis Metropolitan High School (Indy Met), a non-traditional institution focused on removing barriers to students’ education.

“I’m ecstatic to graduate my junior year; that’s a real big treat for me,” Norman exclaimed ahead of walking across the graduation stage Saturday.

Norman’s journey to graduation took an unexpected turn when she became pregnant with twins at 15. “I was shocked, of course, and I was scared,” she recalled.

At one point, the teen even considered dropping out of school. “I was a freshman pregnant with twins; I felt like a stereotype,” she said.

However, the staff at Indy Met, including family empowerment coaches, were committed to helping her overcome these challenges.

“I was determined to finish high school,” she said, recognizing the resources the school provided as pivotal to her success.

Founded by Goodwill Education Initiatives Inc. in 2004, Indy Met supports students like Norman who may face significant barriers to their education.

“We work really hard to help remove those barriers, and so we have an additional initiative and focus on taking care of the student as a whole and providing services that help the family as well,” said Miriam Henry, the regional director for Goodwill Education Initiatives.

The school offers various wraparound services, including transportation and housing assistance, free childcare for parenting students, and an elective course on child development.

The class teaches students about the basics of child development. It also brings in volunteers each week to teach parenting lessons and provides supplies such as diapers, wipes, emergency kits, and other essential items.

During her time at the school, Norman also took college courses, earned her QuickBooks certification, and secured a job, which all contributed to her achievement.

“It’s not easy to come to school and finish graduation period, but to be able to come to school, finish graduation, and have twins along the way,” Henry told WRTV. “It’s not just that she’s survived, but she’s actually thrived, and we are so proud of her.”

Norman was also a 21st-century scholar, earning a full-ride scholarship to college.

She plans to attend Ball State University in the fall and wants to be a veterinarian.

She hopes her journey will serve as an inspiration to other students, but most importantly, to her twin toddlers.

Indy Met is free for students to attend and is currently enrolling students in grades 9-12 for the fall.

