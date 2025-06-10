Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Alligator found hiding around family’s home captured

By
Published 4:14 PM

By Bethal Miles

Click here for updates on this story

    MADISON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Madison police responded Monday to an alligator sighting.

The gator had been spotted around a home on Vail Cove. Meagan Still said her son first noticed the reptile, but it ran away. They waited until they saw it again and called the Madison Police Department, who sent an officer to capture the beast. It looked to be 2- or 3-feet long.

The alligator likely came from a pond behind the Stills home. The family said they’ve seen four or five alligators over the years. Some of them were much bigger.

Still said they try to make sure the alligators are relocated before they get too big. Some have even charged at their dog.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content