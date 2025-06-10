Skip to Content
Boat fire destroyed six boats, caused $100M in damages

<i>WSVN via CNN Newsource</i><br/>The fire caused upwards of $100 million in damages.
Published 8:35 AM

By Cassie Martinez

    SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Florida (WSVN) — The boat fire that blazed early last Friday morning in Sunny Isles Beach Marina destroyed six large boats and two personal watercrafts, officials said.

The fire caused upwards of $100 million in damages.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the fire started on a single boat before spreading to several other vessels.

7News captured the scene Monday, where debris and firefighting foam still littered the marina.

Clean up remains underway.

