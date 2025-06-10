Detroit-area woman speaks out after viral video shows her making sandwich during virtual court hearing

By Terrance Friday

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — In any court hearing, you want to balance the evidence, spread the facts evenly, and hope nobody gets jammed up in cross-examination. What if you apply those methods to making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich while you’re in front of the judge? Probably not the best idea.

Asia Outerbridge found herself in a bit of a jam when she was called out for making her daughter a sandwich during a virtual court hearing.

The Metro Detroit mother appeared in Detroit’s 36th District Court at 9 a.m. on a misdemeanor charge before Judge Sean Perkins.

The first step in a recipe for disaster was showing up late. Outerbridge says she logged in at 9:22 a.m., but says there was a good explanation.

“I got multiple court dates, so I called to get the Zoom number, and they had told me like, ‘Oh, you’re supposed to be there right now.’ What I had said 1 p.m.,” Outerbridge told CBS News Detroit. “I hung up with them, and hopped on at 9:22 AM exactly, and waited there from 9:22 to 11:30. That’s when the robe thing happened, and then he put me back in holding. So with being on hold for 2 hours, I’m not going to lie, I kind of forgot he was on the phone.”

Outerbridge says once she finally realized the session started, she frantically ran to the phone while making a sandwich, and didn’t even remember that during the two hours of waiting at home, she put on a robe.

Outerbridge says she holds herself accountable for her actions, but she wants to use this situation for good.

“I definitely was wrong. I could have came dressed better and more prepared, and I don’t want to judge to think that I’m laughing at the situation at him because I’m not. I take that very seriously, I do genuinely, with a serious face, apologize to the judge,” she said.

“I’m a personal stylist, so I know how to present myself, but that day, you know, it’s hard for moms out here. I’m not gonna lie. I took that transition of what you wear to court, and I will show different outfits you could wear to court, how you can present yourself, and how you can not be caught lacking in a robe, making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. You don’t want to do that.”

