Pair of sisters start special gym for children with sensory issues

By Jenyne Donaldson

SPARKS GLENCOE, Maryland (WBAL) — A new gym that opened in Sparks is designed to make playtime fun, safe and educational for children with sensory issues.

The judgment-free zone offers children space where they can be themselves and where parents can find community. Caroline Orwenyo, along with her sister, Ruby Orwenyo, are the co-owners of BeeZee Sensory Gym.

“My sister and I created BeeZee, a place where children would not feel excluded or rejected because of simply being themselves,” Caroline Orwenyo told 11 News.

The BeeZee gym is a special place where children with sensory issues like autism and attention deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD) can jump, climb, swing even chill without apology or isolation.

“This is a place where all children, especially those who are neurodivergent, are accepted, they are welcome, they are supported and also celebrated,” Caroline Orwenyo told 11 News.

The sisters named the gym after their children, Bella and Zach, both living with autism.

“We wanted this to be a place for children like Bella and Zach to be able to come, play and just be able to enjoy their childhood memories,” Ruby Orwenyo told 11 News.

The idea came after a heartbreaking personal experience.

“The summer camp did say that they’re inclusive and accept children of all abilities; however, halfway through the first day, I received a call from the camp owner asking me to pick up my son, and that they are not going to accept him anymore,” Caroline Orwenyo told 11 News.

She told 11 News that explaining to her 7-year-old that he wasn’t welcome or accepted was impossible and a feeling she wouldn’t wish on her worst enemy.

“Our children, every child is special, every parent believes that, so when you have this child who is special, but you know they were rejected somewhere, it’s a very heartbreaking, a very feeling, and it’s very isolating just from my experience,” Caroline Orwenyo told 11 News.

The sisters consulted with a wide range of experts, from physical therapists, occupational therapists, to speech therapists for the design. They even added a calm room with textures and visuals for overstimulated children and parents.

“(We want) to really truly understand what types of equipment would be required to be able to engage the entire body within a session of play. So, each piece of equipment has been deliberately chosen,” Ruby Orwenyo told 11 News.

Climbing, crawling, hanging and swinging things are all wheelchair accessible, padded and steel beam supported that makes it a safe and fun space.

“What I love here is all the speech and language opportunities that it offers. He’s able to come in the gym, makes requests, ask for help, gesture to things that he wants. He’s also able to engage with other peers, which I love, and then, it offers new sensory experiences too that he couldn’t get at home,” said Addi Pizzala, a parent whose child takes part in activities at the gym.

The gym opened in April and is celebrating its opening with an event on June 21 from 2-4 p.m. Parents can pay per visit or get a monthly subscription. The gym is also offering special programs in the summer. The gym is open seven days a week with varying hours.

