Report: Former church official accused of sexually abusing 23 students

By KAKE News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — A Wichita church says its former director of student ministries sexually abused nearly two dozen former students during the 1990s and early 2000s.

Eastminster Presbyterian Church, located at 1958 North Webb Road, said in a statement that the allegations against Bodie Weiss were brought to the church last July.

“In response, to these allegations Eastminster’s Session hired Fact Finding Ministry (“FFM”) to investigate these allegations,” the church’s statement said. “Over the next six months, FFM conducted over fifty-two interviews with former staff, victims and witnesses.”

The Fact Finding Ministry screened 43 former students and identified 23 victims. Eastminster said its Board of Elders received the final summary report in May.

“We acknowledge and grieve over all harm suffered by each victim (as well as all families and friends of each victim) subjected to the ministerial misconduct, spiritual abuse, sexual harassment and sexual abuse perpetrated by Bodie Weiss during his tenure at Easminster Church,” the statement said. “We lament all that happened during Weiss’s tenure and pray for those who were and are affected by this abuse.”

According to an online obituary, Weiss died in June of 2020.

Eastminster said it takes the safety of children as the utmost priority and is continually updating its safety training, practices and policies. The church will hold a Service of Repentance, Lament and Healing on Sunday, June 22 at 4p.m.

Eastminster is planning the following actions:

Send update letters to victims and interviewees Reimburse counseling costs for victims and affected witnesses Utilize Ministry Safe 3rd party training while continuing Eastminster’s current Safe Sanctuary policies and procedures Make FFM’s summary report available to Eastmtinster members and participants of the investigation in a highly confidential and secure manner through the church office, as we seek to protect the identity and confidential testimonies of the victims and witnesses. This will be available following the Service of Repentance and Lament. Members and participants may contact Bryan Robert to schedule and request access to the report. Appointments to read the summary report can be made following the June 22nd service.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.