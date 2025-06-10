Video shows Sebastian County Detention Center deputies attacked by inmate

By Brett Rains

Click here for updates on this story

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KHBS, KHOG) — Lt. Brandon McCaslin with the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office told 40/29 News the attack that nearly claimed the life of a fellow deputy was the worst assault by an inmate that he’s ever experienced during his 20-year career with the sheriff’s office.

The incident, which occurred on May 9 inside the Sebastian County Detention Center, involved inmate John Cole.

Already convicted of murder in Arizona, Cole was awaiting his murder trial in Sebastian County, accused of causing the death of a Fort Smith man.

The attack on Deputy Jacob Mar and McCaslin lasted approximately 30 seconds, according to surveillance video obtained by 40/29 News.

“It was definitely a life or death situation,” McCaslin said. “We were just lucky.”

The video shows Cole emerging from his cell armed with a makeshift dagger. According to the investigative report, the weapon used was a sharpened piece of metal from a mop bucket.

Both deputies were stabbed multiple times while trying to restrain Cole.

“Three puncture wounds on my shoulder and two up here (upper back),” McCaslin said.

Mar was stabbed in the neck and side, which punctured his aorta and collapsed a lung.

“He would have bled out if circumstances were different, but luckily for him, the good Lord was on his side,” McCaslin said.

McCaslin was back to work just two days later.

Mar continues his recovery at home and is determined to return to his post with the sheriff’s office after weeks of healing, according to McCaslin.

“I’ve replayed it in my head thousands of times,” McCaslin said. “A knife or shank fight, you’re going to get hurt in the end. What are you going to do? Are we going to just roll over and let him kill you, or are you going to fight back? And we both chose to fight back, which is what saved us.”

Cole pleaded guilty to murder and two counts of attempted murder for attacking the deputies. He received a sentence totaling more than 400 years in prison.

Investigations are still ongoing to determine how Cole obtained the weapon and whether he received assistance from other inmates.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.