Woman captures Texas Roadhouse brawl on camera

By Kyla Russell

AVON, Indiana (WISH) — Avon police are investigating after a massive brawl broke out at a Texas Roadhouse. I-Team 8 spoke to the woman who captured it on camera.

On Saturday evening, Erniesha Collins walked into the Avon restaurant planning to grab dinner with her family. As she waited for a table, she overheard bickering between what looked like two people who did not know each other.

One of the women involved was with her family and had come from Ben Davis High School’s graduation, Collins said.

She took out her phone and pressed record.

“Plates were flying, food was flying, drinks were flying, glasses were flying. I was actually hit with a plate,” Collins said.

That’s when Avon police were dispatched on a report of a large physical altercation involving multiple people. Avon officers, along with deputies from the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department, responded to the scene, and found several witnesses and victims who had suffered injuries as a result of the altercation.

Collins says one woman was cut across the top of her hand in multiple places from a plate shattering.

Collins works in the medical field and says she helped treat the woman who was bleeding.

“The other people were trying to tell the server what they were so hostile about,” Collins said. “It was just chaotic. I have never experienced anything like that in my life. Literally never … If you do need to handle something, handle it with prayer or something … it was so many babies in there.”

Avon police say the people who started the fight fled the scene. As of Monday afternoon, they had not made any arrests.

Investigators ask that anyone with information on the identity of the suspects who fled the scene to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 or call the Avon Police Department at 317-272-4485.

